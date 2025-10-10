x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Telusu Kada is not a triangle love story – Srinidhi Shetty

Published on October 10, 2025 by nymisha

Telusu Kada is not a triangle love story – Srinidhi Shetty

Telusu Kada starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty has created good buzz and anticipation with its unique promotional content. The teaser and songs by S Thaman have enhanced curiosity and intrigue about the film.

Srinidhi Shetty, excited about her character and film, interacted with media. She called the film, a “very new romantic drama” that audiences will “definitely enjoy in theatres.” She also praised director Neeraja Kona’s impeccable touch and vision in portraying such a novel subject.

She dismissed speculations that the movie is a triangle love story and stated that the narrative is different. Without revealing the point, she stated that people will be impressed by the entertaining quotient of the film. She praised Siddhu’s professinalosm and remarked him as a jovial person and focused.

She further dismissed any sort of bad blood on sets as Raashii Khanna became a friend to her. Srinidhi remarked that after being part of KGF and HIT 3 kind of bloody blockbusters she is excited to see how people will receive her in Telusu Kada. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, the movie is releasing on 17th October.

Next Video: Razesh Danda Interview – K Ramp Previous When will Prabhas' Fauji Release?
