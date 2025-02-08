Naga Chaitanya dominates Tamil Superstar Ajith

Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya Akkineni starrer Thandel released grandly, yesterday, to a rousing reception. His performance has become the talk of the industry and everyone is praising his hardwork, dedication and commitment to the role of Raju, a fisherman.

Now, the movie has dominated even mighty Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi in BMS. A total of 226.76K tickets have been booked for the film on its Day 1, all over. Vidaamuyarchi had only 152.46k tickets booked for Day 2. This is a clear domination from Naga Chaitanya over a reputed star’s film.

Also, Thandel’s numbers are highest across India and it is continuously trending on Top position. With positive word of mouth spreading all over, the movie makers are expecting it to collect big numbers for the weekend while the first day is higher than anticipated.

Mainly, Naga Chaitanya’s performance is being lauded along with songs and emotional love story. Sai Pallavi played the leading lady role while Chandoo Mondeti directed it. Bunny Vasu produced this epic romantic film while Allu Aravind presented it.