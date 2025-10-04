The Girl Friend Release Date Teaser: WHO IS YOUR TYPE?

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently delivered back-to-back blockbusters with Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Chhava, is now stepping into a new phase of her career with a female-centric film titled The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the movie has already wrapped up its shoot and is currently in post-production. The makers have now announced that The Girlfriend will hit theatres on November 7. Alongside the release date, the team unveiled an engaging new teaser that has quickly caught everyone’s attention.

The teaser revolves around a playful yet thought-provoking theme, asking, “Who is your type?” and showcases Rashmika in a refreshing new avatar. Actor Dheekshith Shetty plays Rashmika’s boyfriend in the film, which is produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts banner. With its intriguing concept and strong emotional appeal, The Girlfriend promises to be another milestone in Rashmika’s versatile career.