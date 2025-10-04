x
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
The Girl Friend Release Date Teaser: WHO IS YOUR TYPE?

Published on October 4, 2025 by sankar

The Girl Friend Release Date Teaser: WHO IS YOUR TYPE?

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently delivered back-to-back blockbusters with Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Chhava, is now stepping into a new phase of her career with a female-centric film titled The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the movie has already wrapped up its shoot and is currently in post-production. The makers have now announced that The Girlfriend will hit theatres on November 7. Alongside the release date, the team unveiled an engaging new teaser that has quickly caught everyone’s attention.

The teaser revolves around a playful yet thought-provoking theme, asking, “Who is your type?” and showcases Rashmika in a refreshing new avatar. Actor Dheekshith Shetty plays Rashmika’s boyfriend in the film, which is produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts banner. With its intriguing concept and strong emotional appeal, The Girlfriend promises to be another milestone in Rashmika’s versatile career.

Next Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu into Last Leg of Shoot Previous Dhanush's Stellar Lineup: Four Releases in Eight Months
