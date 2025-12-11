x
The Roar Returns: Akhanda 2 USA Premieres Today!

Published on December 11, 2025 by nymisha

The Roar Returns: Akhanda 2 USA Premieres Today!

Moksha Movies delivers a massive, high-speed release against all odds.

USA is set for the ultimate cinematic storm as Akhanda 2 hits screens today! More than an action spectacle, the film celebrates the eternal values of Sanatana Dharma, promising a mass impact experience like never before.

Pre-bookings are breaking records across Dallas, Detroit, New Jersey, Bay Area, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, and other major cities.

With SS Thaman’s thunderous score, Boyapati Sreenu & Nandamuri Balakrishna’s powerhouse return, and standout performances from Samyuktha Menon and Aadhi Pinisetty, audiences are in for an unforgettable ride. Premium XD and recliner screens ensure a full-throttle theatrical experience.

Against tight deadlines and logistical hurdles, Moksha Movies orchestrated the largest-ever NBK release in the USA, securing prime locations and maximum reach.

The divine mass rampage begins…Akhanda2 Thaandavam is unstoppable!
CLICK HERE!! for the Akhanda 2 Thaandavam India & Overseas Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

