The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee

Hotshot filmmaker Atlee Kumar, who joined the pan-India bandwagon after delivering a monstrous hit with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, bagged the golden opportunity to direct Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun in his next project. The expectations are soaring high due to the heady combination.

The ambitious film, which is tentatively called ‘AA22xA6’, went on floors recently. The hype surrounding this highly anticipated pan-India spectacle just received another boost with Atlee’s latest statements. During his media interaction after getting an honorary doctorate by Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai on Saturday, Atlee made a big revelation about Allu Arjun’s film.

The ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’ actor revealed that his film with Allu Arjun will be the most expensive in the history of Indian cinema. Though he didn’t divulge the budget, Atlee announced that the stakes on AA22 are so high as it will give a rare cinematic experience as the team will make use of new technologies to justify the larger-than-life script. He added that the film will make everyone proud.

Earlier, it was reported that the untitled project will be mounted on a budget of Rs 800 crore. With Atlee’s new revelation, it is now certain that A6 is the most expensive Indian film beating SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu which is reportedly made on a whopping budget of over Rs 1000 crore.

AA22xA6 will feature an array of popular actors and renowned technicians. Deepika Padukone has been roped as one of the leading heroines.