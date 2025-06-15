x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee

Published on June 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit
image
The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee
image
Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights
image
Photos: Set 2: Gaddar Awards 2024

The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee

Hotshot filmmaker Atlee Kumar, who joined the pan-India bandwagon after delivering a monstrous hit with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, bagged the golden opportunity to direct Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun in his next project. The expectations are soaring high due to the heady combination.

The ambitious film, which is tentatively called ‘AA22xA6’, went on floors recently. The hype surrounding this highly anticipated pan-India spectacle just received another boost with Atlee’s latest statements. During his media interaction after getting an honorary doctorate by Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai on Saturday, Atlee made a big revelation about Allu Arjun’s film.

The ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’ actor revealed that his film with Allu Arjun will be the most expensive in the history of Indian cinema. Though he didn’t divulge the budget, Atlee announced that the stakes on AA22 are so high as it will give a rare cinematic experience as the team will make use of new technologies to justify the larger-than-life script. He added that the film will make everyone proud.

Earlier, it was reported that the untitled project will be mounted on a budget of Rs 800 crore. With Atlee’s new revelation, it is now certain that A6 is the most expensive Indian film beating SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu which is reportedly made on a whopping budget of over Rs 1000 crore.

AA22xA6 will feature an array of popular actors and renowned technicians. Deepika Padukone has been roped as one of the leading heroines.

Next ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit Previous Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights
else

TRENDING

image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee
image
Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights

Latest

image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit
image
The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee
image
Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights
image
Photos: Set 2: Gaddar Awards 2024

Most Read

image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit
image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress