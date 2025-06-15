x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights

Published on June 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit
image
The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee
image
Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights
image
Photos: Set 2: Gaddar Awards 2024

Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights

After the formation of Telangana state, the government hasn’t announced film awards or felicitated Tollywood celebrities. After the formation of new Telangana government, they have decided to celebrate and announced the awards for the past fourteen years which were pending. The grand Gaddar Awards event has taken place last night in a grand manner in Hitex, Hyderabad. All the top Tollywood celebrities were present and celebrated in style. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Allu Arjun are the major attraction.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka are the Special guests. After the Pushpa 2 controversy, there were lot of speculations. Allu Arjun received the Best Actor award from Revanth Reddy himself. Revanth Reddy promised that he would stand as a huge support for Tollywood. He praised the efforts of Telugu actors and he said that the Congress government would support Telugu cinema in all the available ways. FDC Chairman and top producer Dil Raju was the man behind the event and the awards.

Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, KS Rama Rao, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Jayapradha, R Narayana Murthy, MM Keeravani, Mythri Ravi, Sukumar, VV Vinayak, Krish, Buchi Babu, Vamshi Paidipally, Hanu Raghavapudi, S Naga Vamsi, Vijay Deverakonda, Teja Sajja, Boyapati Srinu, Nag Ashwin, Venky Atluri, Priyadarshi, Sid Sriram, Chandrabose, Bheems, Suhas, Vennela Kishore and others were present for the event.

Next The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee Previous Photos: Set 2: Gaddar Awards 2024
else

TRENDING

image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee
image
Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights

Latest

image
Shocker: Marco 2 Shelved
image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit
image
The stakes on ‘AA22’ are so high : Atlee
image
Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights
image
Photos: Set 2: Gaddar Awards 2024

Most Read

image
‘Thalliki Vandanam’ Scheme, A Super Hit
image
Mysterious death in Telangana MLA’s home
image
CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress