Telangana Gaddar Awards Highlights

After the formation of Telangana state, the government hasn’t announced film awards or felicitated Tollywood celebrities. After the formation of new Telangana government, they have decided to celebrate and announced the awards for the past fourteen years which were pending. The grand Gaddar Awards event has taken place last night in a grand manner in Hitex, Hyderabad. All the top Tollywood celebrities were present and celebrated in style. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Allu Arjun are the major attraction.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka are the Special guests. After the Pushpa 2 controversy, there were lot of speculations. Allu Arjun received the Best Actor award from Revanth Reddy himself. Revanth Reddy promised that he would stand as a huge support for Tollywood. He praised the efforts of Telugu actors and he said that the Congress government would support Telugu cinema in all the available ways. FDC Chairman and top producer Dil Raju was the man behind the event and the awards.

Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, KS Rama Rao, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Jayapradha, R Narayana Murthy, MM Keeravani, Mythri Ravi, Sukumar, VV Vinayak, Krish, Buchi Babu, Vamshi Paidipally, Hanu Raghavapudi, S Naga Vamsi, Vijay Deverakonda, Teja Sajja, Boyapati Srinu, Nag Ashwin, Venky Atluri, Priyadarshi, Sid Sriram, Chandrabose, Bheems, Suhas, Vennela Kishore and others were present for the event.