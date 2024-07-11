x
Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Third Collaboration: Santosh Shobhan and UV Creations

Published on July 11, 2024 by

Third Collaboration: Santosh Shobhan and UV Creations

Santosh Shobhan is yet to score a massive hit but he is always busy with several films. Because of his father’s bond with Prabhas, the top actor recommended him to UV Creations and the production house produced two films: Ek Mini Katha and Kalyanam Kamaneeyam. Both these films ended up as below average films while Ek Mini Katha was a direct OTT film. The new update says that Santosh Shobhan has signed one more film for UV Creations and this is his third collaboration with the production house.

The film will be announced tomorrow on the occasion of Santosh Shobhan’s birthday. Ashwin will make his directorial debut with this entertainer and Miss India Manasa Varanasi will be seen as the leading lady. Manasa is all set for Tollywood debut with Ashok Galla’s Devaki Nandana Vasudeva and the film is due for release. Even before the release of her debut film, Manasa signed her second Telugu film. The team of UV Creations will announce more details about the film tomorrow.

