Tollywood Remunerations worrying Filmmakers

With Tollywood audience hesitant of looking towards small films and those without stars, every filmmaker is keen and desperate of getting a known actor on board to market and earn handsome profits. In this process, most of them have been risking as the budget is going beyond because of the hefty paycheques of the actors. The films of several young actors are struggling to cross Rs 10 crore mark in their theatrical run but they are charging a bomb.

Most of the filmmakers are not calculative and are keen on bagging projects instead of thinking about the risk involved. Ravi Teja’s market already tumbled down but he has producers who are paying huge. Nithiin who struggled for success is charging Rs 6 crores per film. Nithiin has five films lined up. Sharwanand hasn’t tasted success in the recent years but he is taking home Rs 6 crores. He is lined up with four projects. Nani, Varun Tej and Vijay Devarakonda are charging Rs 9 crores per project but they are not completely consistent.