Top Tollywood stars to miss 2023

2023 is expected to start on a top class note for Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna will test their luck with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Top actors like NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are busy with their respective projects. As per the update, all the three top stars are expected to miss 2023 as they would have no releases this year. NTR signed a film in the direction of Koratala Siva and the project got delayed. The shoot commences next month and the makers announced that this action entertainer will release in summer 2024. Ram Charan is shooting for Shankar’s film and it is delayed for now.

There are reports that the film will release in January 2024. An official announcement will be made soon. Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. A lavish schedule is planned in Bangkok but it is delayed for now. The film is expected to release in December 2023 but the latest news say that Pushpa: The Rule will release only next year. All the young actors of Telugu cinema are expected to have releases in 2023. Actors like Nani will have multiple releases in 2023. Kannada actor Yash too hasn’t announced his next film. The project will be announced soon but the actor will miss a release this year.