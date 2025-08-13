x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Tribanadhari Barbarik Trailer: Mystery Thriller on Cards

Published on August 13, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over ‘Bogus Votes’
image
Today’s Cinema Bulletin
image
Supreme Court Strikes: Kodandaram, Aamir Ali Khan Ousted from Governor’s Quota Seats
image
Tribanadhari Barbarik Trailer: Mystery Thriller on Cards

Tribanadhari Barbarik Trailer: Mystery Thriller on Cards

Talented director Maruthi is presenting a small film titled Tribanadhari Barbarik. Satyaraj and Satyam Rajesh will be seen playing the lead roles and the film is said to be a thriller. The trailer of Tribanadhari Barbarik is out and it is interesting. The story of a happy middle class family takes a toll after the girl child goes missing. Satyaraj, the head of the family, stages a hunt for his granddaughter and Tribanadhari Barbarik is all about what happens next.

Vasishta, Udayabhanu, Vtv Ganesh and Sanchi Rai played other prominent roles. The trailer catches the attention and the background score, cinematography work are impressive. Mohan Srivatsa is the director and Vijaypal Reddy is the producer. There are a bunch of new technicians working for Tribanadhari Barbarik. Satyaraj has a full length role in the film and Satyam Rajesh’s role is kept under wraps. The makers will announce the film’s release date very soon.

Next Supreme Court Strikes: Kodandaram, Aamir Ali Khan Ousted from Governor’s Quota Seats Previous War 2 Vs Coolie: Tough Fight Ahead
else

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Tribanadhari Barbarik Trailer: Mystery Thriller on Cards
image
War 2 Vs Coolie: Tough Fight Ahead

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over ‘Bogus Votes’
image
Today’s Cinema Bulletin
image
Supreme Court Strikes: Kodandaram, Aamir Ali Khan Ousted from Governor’s Quota Seats
image
Tribanadhari Barbarik Trailer: Mystery Thriller on Cards

Most Read

image
Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over ‘Bogus Votes’
image
Supreme Court Strikes: Kodandaram, Aamir Ali Khan Ousted from Governor’s Quota Seats
image
Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event