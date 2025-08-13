Tribanadhari Barbarik Trailer: Mystery Thriller on Cards

Talented director Maruthi is presenting a small film titled Tribanadhari Barbarik. Satyaraj and Satyam Rajesh will be seen playing the lead roles and the film is said to be a thriller. The trailer of Tribanadhari Barbarik is out and it is interesting. The story of a happy middle class family takes a toll after the girl child goes missing. Satyaraj, the head of the family, stages a hunt for his granddaughter and Tribanadhari Barbarik is all about what happens next.

Vasishta, Udayabhanu, Vtv Ganesh and Sanchi Rai played other prominent roles. The trailer catches the attention and the background score, cinematography work are impressive. Mohan Srivatsa is the director and Vijaypal Reddy is the producer. There are a bunch of new technicians working for Tribanadhari Barbarik. Satyaraj has a full length role in the film and Satyam Rajesh’s role is kept under wraps. The makers will announce the film’s release date very soon.