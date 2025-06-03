x
Tuni Kapu Agitation : AP Govt to Appeal Court’s Verdict

Published on June 3, 2025 by nymisha

Tuni Kapu Agitation : AP Govt to Appeal Court’s Verdict

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to challenge a court verdict that had earlier dismissed cases related to the 2016 Tuni incident during the Kapu reservation agitation. The decision comes after the Vijayawada Railway Court, in May 2023, struck down all charges against several individuals including former minister Mudragada Padmanabham. The court had cited poor investigation and lack of proper evidence from the railway police, which led to the dismissal of the case.

The incident, which took place on January 31, 2016, involved large-scale protests demanding reservation for the Kapu community. Following a massive public gathering in Tuni, violence broke out, and protestors allegedly set fire to the Ratnachal Express train. There were serious allegations that the attack was pre-planned, involving petrol bombs and coordinated action. However, the court found the police failed to produce strong evidence and declared the 41 accused individuals as wrongly charged.

Now, the state’s Home Department has issued instructions to the Public Prosecutor to appeal this decision in the High Court. The appeal is aimed at reopening the case for further legal scrutiny, signaling a renewed effort by the current government to address unresolved aspects of the controversial incident.

This move is expected to trigger public and political discussion around the Kapu reservation issue, which has remained a sensitive and significant topic in Andhra Pradesh politics.

