Two Mega Films in Big Confusion

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara and the film’s new release date is yet to be announced. The film which was initially slated for Sankranthi release is pushed to summer and it is now out of summer race. Chiranjeevi is moving on to his next film directed by Anil Ravipudi but there is no clarity about the release date of Vishwambara. The digital deal is yet to be closed and a clarity on the release date will be attained only after the digital deal gets closed. The team is also re-working on the VFX work of Vishwambara. The film will release this year.

Another Mega film that is in confusion is Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor has to allocate 12 days to complete the shoot. The film was pushed from March 28th to May 9th. But there are strong speculations that the film cannot make it for May 9th release. Nithiin’s Thammudu, Sree Vishnu’s Single and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhaiaravam are gearing up for May 9th release and this hints that Hari Hara Veera Mallu cannot release in May. The new release date is yet to be finalized.

For now, Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu are left confused.