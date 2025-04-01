x
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Home > Movie News

Two Mega Films in Big Confusion

Published on April 1, 2025 by swathy

Two Mega Films in Big Confusion

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Vishwambara and the film’s new release date is yet to be announced. The film which was initially slated for Sankranthi release is pushed to summer and it is now out of summer race. Chiranjeevi is moving on to his next film directed by Anil Ravipudi but there is no clarity about the release date of Vishwambara. The digital deal is yet to be closed and a clarity on the release date will be attained only after the digital deal gets closed. The team is also re-working on the VFX work of Vishwambara. The film will release this year.

Another Mega film that is in confusion is Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor has to allocate 12 days to complete the shoot. The film was pushed from March 28th to May 9th. But there are strong speculations that the film cannot make it for May 9th release. Nithiin’s Thammudu, Sree Vishnu’s Single and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhaiaravam are gearing up for May 9th release and this hints that Hari Hara Veera Mallu cannot release in May. The new release date is yet to be finalized.

For now, Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu are left confused.

