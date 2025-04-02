The Paradise and HIT 3 will be most violent and crazy – Nani

Natural Star Nani shocked many with his look and style statement with the Raw Statement teaser of his next The Paradise. He joined hands with director Srikanth Odela for this crazy flick. He stated that they are attempting something big and huge than Dasara with each second scene being a high and theatrical moment.

He clarified that the movie is not like Mad Max and he made that statement to talk about the maddening energy the movie carries. He further stated that he is transforming into a new look for the film and he is confident that it will entertain audiences with its crazy energy and different vibe.

Nani talking about his upcoming action entertainer HIT 3 stated that it will be his massiest action film and also stated that Sailesh Kolanu has crafted a stylish yet brutally violent movie which he won’t spoil much about yet as it releases in theatres.

Nani also shed some light on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie with Srikanth Odela too. Even though he stated that it is too early to talk about, he said that Megastar Chiranjeevi had many cult roles that are relatable to audiences as an action icon and Srikanth will tap into that aspect with his crazy and mad storytelling.

He stated that he is excited to bring two heavy voltage energies together for the film and he is proud to be presenting it. The Paradise will start shooting soon and Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing both The Paradise and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with Srikanth Odela on a massive scale like never before. The Paradise is scheduled for 26th March 2026 release in multiple languages.