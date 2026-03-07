UBS Trailer Teaser: Pawan’s Mass Euphoria

The countdown has begun for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the upcoming Power Star Pawan Kalyan starrer directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is scheduled for a festive theatrical release on March 19 during Ugadi. The makers gave a pleasant surprise by releasing trailer tease.

The glimpse begins with a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, speaking about the divine presence that emerges in every age to uphold righteousness. Shortly after, the protagonist makes entry and gives Dhamki to criminals at his police station.

What follows is a glimpse of high-energy action moments and stylish shots, showcasing the star in multiple looks. The teaser perfectly sets the tone for the upcoming trailer and successfully amplifies the film’s hype.

Director Harish Shankar once again highlights Pawan Kalyan’s mass appeal, presenting him in a way that will surely resonate with fans. Pawan’s screen presence, combined with impactful dialogue delivery, adds tremendous energy to the visuals.

The cinematography looks grand, and Thaman’s powerful score intensifies the overall mood. Mythri Movie Makers have ensured impressive production quality.

With buzz steadily growing, particularly with the teaser creating mass euphoria, expectations are high for the full trailer release.