Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Movie News

Varun Tej in negotiations for Matka

Published on April 18, 2024 by ratnasri

Suriya keeps an end to Family Speculations
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans
Varun Tej in negotiations for Matka

After suffering back-to-back debacles, the market of Varun Tej reached rock-bottom. The makers of Hi Nanna launched a film titled Matka with Varun Tej and 15 days of shoot got completed. Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainment joined the production but the shoot was kept on hold. Matka is a Rs 55 crore budget film directed by Karuna Kumar. Considering the non-theatrical deals and the theatrical market of Varun, the makers felt that the film would be risky and decided to shelve the project. Varun Tej met the producers several times and discussed about cutting down the budget along with his remuneration.

The budget is now revised and the new schedule of the film will start from the last week of May. Varun Tej too slashed down his remuneration and he decided to share the profits after the film’s release. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this periodic actioner. Wyra Entertainment are the producers of Matka. Varun Tej’s last film Operation Valentine is a massive disaster. The actor is now in talks with Merlapaka Gandhi for an interesting film and it will be announced soon.

