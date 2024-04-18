Varun Tej in negotiations for Matka

Spread the love

After suffering back-to-back debacles, the market of Varun Tej reached rock-bottom. The makers of Hi Nanna launched a film titled Matka with Varun Tej and 15 days of shoot got completed. Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainment joined the production but the shoot was kept on hold. Matka is a Rs 55 crore budget film directed by Karuna Kumar. Considering the non-theatrical deals and the theatrical market of Varun, the makers felt that the film would be risky and decided to shelve the project. Varun Tej met the producers several times and discussed about cutting down the budget along with his remuneration.

The budget is now revised and the new schedule of the film will start from the last week of May. Varun Tej too slashed down his remuneration and he decided to share the profits after the film’s release. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this periodic actioner. Wyra Entertainment are the producers of Matka. Varun Tej’s last film Operation Valentine is a massive disaster. The actor is now in talks with Merlapaka Gandhi for an interesting film and it will be announced soon.