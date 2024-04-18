x
Veteran beauties back in Demand

Published on April 18, 2024 by ratnasri

Suriya keeps an end to Family Speculations
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans
Buzz: Prabhas rejects a Bollywood multi-starrer?

Veteran beauties back in Demand

There is a huge requirement for young and upcoming actresses in Telugu cinema. Some of the directors and producers are not ready to take risks by roping in new faces and they are voting for veteran beauties. Few months ago, Tamannaah was left with no offers. But the actress is now busy with several projects. After increasing the glamour show, several producers are roping in Tamannaah by paying a huge paycheque. Some of her recent songs are instant hits because of her sizzling presence. The actress is also signing web-based projects in Hindi and Telugu.

Trisha who was once the top actress retained the top spot. The actress is working without breaks and she has 6-7 biggies in Telugu and Tamil lined up. The actress is also demanding double digit remuneration. From Kamal Haasan to Chiranjeevi, Trisha is working with several Superstars currently. Anushka who has been suffering with weight loss issues too is signing films. She is shooting for a film directed by Krish and Anushka is also in talks for a straight Malayalam film. Apart from these, the actress is in talks for a couple of biggies in Telugu.

Nayanthara is undisputed and the actress has been busy with films from the past 15 years. She is called as the Lady Superstar and she has several Hindi films lined up. The actress is also in talks for several South Indian biggies. There is huge demand for veteran actresses currently and they are busy with back-to-back projects.

Suriya keeps an end to Family Speculations
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans

Suriya keeps an end to Family Speculations
Big News: Mythri Movie Makers to produce Jai Hanuman
New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
Chandoo Mondeti on Thandel Release Plans
Buzz: Prabhas rejects a Bollywood multi-starrer?

New Twist in Janwada Farmhouse Case
Adani Group Announces Major Investments in Andhra Pradesh
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada

