Varun Tej slashes down his Remuneration

Mega Prince Varun Tej suffered major debacles and some of his recent outings failed to report decent box-office numbers. The actor’s next film Matka was kept on hold for a long time and the shoot resumed recently. Varun Tej has been demanding Rs 12 crores pay for Matka but things changed recently. He has slashed down his remuneration considering the massive budget involved for this periodic drama. Varun Tej will take Rs 6 crores home for this film. The final budget of Matka will touch Rs 50 crores.

The shoot of the film is happening in Ramoji Film City and a song on Varun Tej, Nora Fatehi are canned currently. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music and background score. Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments are producing the film jointly. Palasa fame Karuna Kumar is the director and Varun Tej will be seen in a new look in Matka.