x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Kalyanram’s Merupu?

Kalyanram’s Merupu?

Published on June 27, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Kalyanram’s Merupu?

Spread the love

Nandamuri Kalyanram needs a strong hit again. His recent films fell short of expectations and he is busy with a bunch of films. He is currently shooting for a mass entertainer directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. Veteran actress Vijayashanthi essays the role of a powerful cop in the film and the glimpse that is out received decent response from the audience. The makers are considering Merupu as the title of the film and it is yet to be locked and announced. The team is also waiting for the right occasion to release the title of the film.

Merupu happens to be the title of Ram Charan’s film that got shelved in the past. Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary, Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu are the producers of this interesting attempt. Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady in Merupu and Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring the music. The film releases this year. Kalyanram is also occupied with the pre-production work of Bimbisara 2 and the shooting formalities will start this year.

Next Shankar has no clarity on Game Changer Release Previous Varun Tej slashes down his Remuneration
else

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health

Latest

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused

Related Articles

Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue Sree Leela Vintage Essence Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze