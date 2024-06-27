Kalyanram’s Merupu?

Spread the love

Nandamuri Kalyanram needs a strong hit again. His recent films fell short of expectations and he is busy with a bunch of films. He is currently shooting for a mass entertainer directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. Veteran actress Vijayashanthi essays the role of a powerful cop in the film and the glimpse that is out received decent response from the audience. The makers are considering Merupu as the title of the film and it is yet to be locked and announced. The team is also waiting for the right occasion to release the title of the film.

Merupu happens to be the title of Ram Charan’s film that got shelved in the past. Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary, Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu are the producers of this interesting attempt. Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady in Merupu and Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring the music. The film releases this year. Kalyanram is also occupied with the pre-production work of Bimbisara 2 and the shooting formalities will start this year.