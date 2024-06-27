x
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Home > Movie News > Shankar has no clarity on Game Changer Release

Shankar has no clarity on Game Changer Release

Published on June 27, 2024 by ratnasri

Ram Charan is working with Shankar for Game Changer, a political drama packed with loads of action. The shoot of the film reached the last leg after a huge delay. There are rumors that the film will hit the screens for Diwali or Christmas. Shankar is completely busy with the post-production work of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 that is slated for July release. During the promotional interview of Indian 2, Shankar was asked about when Game Changer will hit the screens. Shankar immediately said that the date would be finalized after he watches the final cut.

“Some of the portions of the film are yet to be shot. The shoot will be completed soon. I will take a call on the release date after the final rush is locked. The film has to undergo post-production phase. We will announce the release date soon” told Shankar. Game Changer has Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Srikanth and Anjali playing the lead roles. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer of Game Changer.

