Shankar has no clarity on Game Changer Release

Ram Charan is working with Shankar for Game Changer, a political drama packed with loads of action. The shoot of the film reached the last leg after a huge delay. There are rumors that the film will hit the screens for Diwali or Christmas. Shankar is completely busy with the post-production work of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 that is slated for July release. During the promotional interview of Indian 2, Shankar was asked about when Game Changer will hit the screens. Shankar immediately said that the date would be finalized after he watches the final cut.

“Some of the portions of the film are yet to be shot. The shoot will be completed soon. I will take a call on the release date after the final rush is locked. The film has to undergo post-production phase. We will announce the release date soon” told Shankar. Game Changer has Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Srikanth and Anjali playing the lead roles. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer of Game Changer.