Vijay Deverakonda lauds NTR

Published on February 11, 2025 by swathy

Vijay Deverakonda lauds NTR

Young Tiger NTR has lent voice for the Telugu teaser of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film VD12. The teaser of the film will be out tomorrow. NTR completed dubbing for his part yesterday and Vijay Deverakonda could not wait to appreciate NTR. He said that he spent most of the day with NTR talking about life and cinema. VD also said that he witnessed the dubbing of NTR which excited him so much.

“Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world” posted Vijay Deverakonda.

VD12 is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and it is an action entertainer. Vijay Deverakonda plays a cop and Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Anirudh is the music director and the shooting portions will be completed by March.

