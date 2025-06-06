x
Vijayawada Station to Get ₹850 Cr Mega Upgrade!

Published on June 6, 2025 by nymisha

Vijayawada Station to Get ₹850 Cr Mega Upgrade!

The Central Government has approved a major transformation plan for Vijayawada Railway Station, allocating a whopping Rs 850 crores under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This ambitious project aims to modernize one of South India’s busiest rail hubs, ensuring it meets passenger demands for the next three decades. The redevelopment will completely revamp the station’s infrastructure, making it more spacious, efficient, and passenger-friendly.  

Currently spread over 12,500 square meters, the station will expand to a massive 1.5 lakh square meters—nearly 12 times its current size. The number of platforms will increase from 10 to 12, reducing congestion and improving train operations. The new design features separate East and West Side station buildings, each with ground and two upper floors, along with a basement parking level. One of the standout features will be the addition of 35 new lifts, a significant upgrade from the existing eight, ensuring better accessibility for elderly and differently-abled passengers.  

Parking, a major pain point for commuters, will see a huge upgrade. The station currently accommodates only 300-400 vehicles, but after redevelopment, it will have space for 1,700 cars and two-wheelers. A multi-level commercial complex spanning seven floors will also come up, housing offices, retail spaces, and food courts, generating additional revenue for railways. The station’s new look will resemble a modern airport, with elevated walkways connecting platforms, a central concourse for seamless movement, and well-planned entry-exit gates to manage crowds efficiently.  

To ease congestion during construction, satellite stations at Gunadala and Rayanapadu, which are already 85% complete, will soon become operational. Similar to Hyderabad’s Cherlapalli model, some trains will be diverted to these stations, ensuring minimal disruption to passengers. Once the main station’s redevelopment is complete, these satellite hubs will continue to serve as key transit points for suburban and short-distance trains.  

Vijayawada Railway Station holds immense historical significance, serving as a critical junction since the British era. Over 150 years old, it connects key routes between Kolkata and Chennai. With Amaravati’s development as Andhra Pradesh’s capital, this upgrade ensures the station remains future-ready. The project is expected to begin soon, promising a world-class travel experience for millions of passengers.  

This redevelopment is part of a larger initiative to modernize 70 railway stations across Andhra Pradesh, with Vijayawada being a top priority.

