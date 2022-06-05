Vikram surpasses Tamil biggies

Kamal Haasan’s recent film Vikram is doing mind-boggling business all over. The film crossed the lifetime numbers of Vijay’s Beast and it emerged as the biggest hit among Tamil movies that released in USA post pandemic. With positive word of mouth, Vikram also registered strong numbers on day two across the Telugu states. Superstar Rajinikanth watched Vikram in a private screening and he appreciated Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team of Vikram.

Vikram is expected to have an exceptional weekend all over. The performances of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are widely appreciated. Anirudh’s background score is an asset apart from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction. Kamal Haasan himself produced Vikram. The film also marks the comeback of Kamal Haasan who has been struggling for success. The director hinted of a sequel for Vikram and an announcement would be made soon.