Home > Cricket/IPL

Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Reportedly Headed for Divorce?

Published on January 24, 2025 by nymisha

Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Reportedly Headed for Divorce?

Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, are reportedly heading for a divorce after 20 years of marriage. While neither Sehwag nor Aarti has made an official statement, several signs on social media and reports from close circles suggest that their relationship has been strained for some time.

The couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Aarti has made her profile private, fueling speculation about their separation. Sehwag’s recent social media posts, including Diwali celebrations and a temple visit, notably omitted any mention or presence of Aarti. Reports indicate that the couple has been living apart for several months, further hinting at a possible divorce.

Aarti Ahlawat and Sehwag married in 2004 at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and have two sons together—Aryavir (born in 2007) and Vedant (born in 2010). Sehwag and Aarti’s marriage was considered strong and stable for nearly two decades, with no major rumours or controversies surfacing until recently. However, sources now suggest that their relationship has been under strain for a while, leading to their decision to part ways.

Virender Sehwag, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, retired from international cricket in 2015. Known for his explosive batting style, Sehwag has since been involved in various roles, including serving on the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). While the couple has not officially confirmed the divorce, the signs on social media and reports from close sources indicate that their 20-year marriage may come to an end soon.

