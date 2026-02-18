Vishnu Vinyasam, 1st Half Youth, 2nd Half Families

Sree Vishnu is set to deliver an atypical entertainer with Vishnu Vinyasam, which generated massive buzz after its teaser dropped today. The actor once again shines with his impeccable hilarious timing, backed by punchy one-liners that land perfectly.

Sree Vishnu assured fans the film will match the teaser’s energy. “The first half connects deeply with youth, while the second half strongly appeals to families. The final 10-15 minutes delights both. It’s a celebratory, stress-busting ride where everyone in the theater will enjoy it fully.”

He showered praise on actress Nayana Sarika and director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao. “Nayana took on a challenging role and nailed it brilliantly. Her character is uniquely designed, driving the story through the changes she brings to my role. Director Maruthi sets it against the vibrant Ongole backdrop with punchy dialogues.”

Produced by Sumanth Naidu G under Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas, Vishnu Vinyasam hits cinemas on February 28.