Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Review

Sita All India Pre-Release Business

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Sree Vishnu emerged as the King of Entertainment in Telugu cinema. He has a unique comic timing and dialogue delivery. Vishnu Vinyasam is one more attempt which is backed by entertainment. Yadunaath Maruthi Rao is the director and Nayan Sarika is the heroine. Vishnu Vinyasam released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Vishnu (Sree Vishnu) works as a Lecturer in a College who believes in Horoscope and number games. He picks up a time to do anything in life. He is aged and struggles to get married. His colleague Manisha (Nayan Sarika) falls in love with him. She is completely peculiar and behaves differently. Vishnu loves her and he decides to get married. He then comes to know a shocking truth about her and the rest of Vishnu Vinyasam is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Telugu audience have seen several films with the protagonist following horoscopes and the fun generated from them. Rajendra Prasad has done the same in Aa Okkati Adakku film directed by EVV Satyanarayana. The plot in the second half too is seen in several films. The second half resembles yesteryear classic film Appula Apparao. Both these plots are mixed in Vishnu Vinyasam. When the plot is known to the audience, the director has to come up with an interesting narration with new episodes. Vishnu Vinyasam completely banks on the characterization of the protagonist and this fails big time.

The director tries hard to hide the problem of the heroine and this generates curiosity to an extent. Once it is unfolded, the audience will lose interest. The episodes between the hero and the heroine generated some laughs and Sree Vishnu tried hard to generate fun through the social media memes. The first half has some moments which makes the film passable. The second half of Vishnu Vinyasam fails big time. Even after Vishnu knows about the problem of Manisha, he gets ready to marry her. The reason is not organic. The heroine’s role is designed in a unique manner but it doesn’t impress the audience.

Performances:

Sree Vishnu has done his role well. He carried some of the episodes well with his comic timing. But he could not save the film completely. Nayan Sarika is ok in her role. Satya is not used well in the film. Murali Sharma gets a routine role. All the other actors like Satyam Rajesh, Srinivas Reddy and Brahmaji have done their roles well. All the others are ok.

The director has not focused well on the scriptwork. He is just focused on Sree Vishnu and his comic timing rather than penning a strong script. Radhan’s songs hardly made any impact and the background score too is below par. The dialogues are poor. All the other departments fail to impress. Vishnu Vinyasam is a film that banks completely on the comic timing of Sree Vishnu and it ends up as a disappointment.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5