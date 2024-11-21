Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers

Vishwak Sen is a decent performer but most of his recent outings ended up as disappointments. He has high hopes on Mechanic Rocky and the trailer hints that the film is a well made commercial entertainer. Vishwak Sen has promoted the film all over and he is also sharing the profits from the film by taking a minimal remuneration. The actor requested the reviewers and review writers not to review the film after the completion of the first half.

“The first half is a well made commercial film while the second half has the real thrills and twists. Please watch the entire film before reviewing it” told Vishwak Sen. The actor is also sharing 50 percent from the profits of the film. Ravi Teja Mullapudi is making his directorial debut with Mechanic Rocky and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath are the heroines. Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments are the producers. Mechanic Rocky is releasing tomorrow and special paid premieres are screened this night in selected cities of AP and Telangana.