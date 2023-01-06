Waltair Veerayya Trailer, Pre-release Dates Announced

Waltair Veerayya is one of the most awaited movies and the promotional activities are happening aggressively. The makers of this megastar Chiranjeevi starrer delighted fans with fresh updates. They announced the trailer and pre-release event dates.

While the film’s theatrical trailer will be dropped tomorrow, the mega mass event will be organized on January 8th. The makers made these two announcements through this action-packed poster where Chiranjeevi is seen walking ferociously with a powerful weapon in his hand.

Director Bobby is making Waltair Veerayya as a pakka commercial entertainer and Chiranjeevi is seen in a vintage mass look in promotional material. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s mighty role is the other big attraction.

The movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers will have its theatrical release on January 13th.