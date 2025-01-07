x
Switch to: తెలుగు
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Wamiqa Gabbi joins Goodachari2

Published on January 7, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Indian Tech Companies Dominate H-1B Visas
image
Parvati in “Game Changer” is the Best Role of My Career: Anjali
image
Wamiqa Gabbi joins Goodachari2
image
Allu Arjun visits Sritej in Hospital
image
Apple Fires 185 Telugu Speaking Employees Over Fraud in Donation Scheme

Wamiqa Gabbi joins Goodachari2

Adivi Sesh is spending ample time on his next film Goodachari 2 and the film is the costliest attempt in the actor’s career. The shoot of the film is currently happening and the team announced that Wamiqa Gabbi has been roped in as the leading lady in this stylish spy thriller packed with action. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is the director and the film is being produced by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments. A portion of the film is shot in the USA and Goodachari 2 will head for a pan-Indian release this year. The makers will announce the release date of the film soon.

Adivi Sesh is also shooting for his next film Dacoit and Mrunal Thakur is the heroine. Shaneil Deo is the director of the film and Adivi Sesh is shooting for Goodachari 2 and Dacoit on a simultaneous note. He is planning to release both the films this year.

Next Parvati in “Game Changer” is the Best Role of My Career: Anjali Previous Allu Arjun visits Sritej in Hospital
else

TRENDING

image
Parvati in “Game Changer” is the Best Role of My Career: Anjali
image
Wamiqa Gabbi joins Goodachari2
image
Allu Arjun visits Sritej in Hospital

Latest

image
Indian Tech Companies Dominate H-1B Visas
image
Parvati in “Game Changer” is the Best Role of My Career: Anjali
image
Wamiqa Gabbi joins Goodachari2
image
Allu Arjun visits Sritej in Hospital
image
Apple Fires 185 Telugu Speaking Employees Over Fraud in Donation Scheme

Most Read

image
Indian Tech Companies Dominate H-1B Visas
image
Owaisi dump KCR for Revanth Reddy
image
Highlights Over PM Modi’s Visit to Visakhapatnam

Related Articles

LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions Alaya F Perfect Back Poses Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects