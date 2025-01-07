Wamiqa Gabbi joins Goodachari2

Adivi Sesh is spending ample time on his next film Goodachari 2 and the film is the costliest attempt in the actor’s career. The shoot of the film is currently happening and the team announced that Wamiqa Gabbi has been roped in as the leading lady in this stylish spy thriller packed with action. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is the director and the film is being produced by People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments. A portion of the film is shot in the USA and Goodachari 2 will head for a pan-Indian release this year. The makers will announce the release date of the film soon.

Adivi Sesh is also shooting for his next film Dacoit and Mrunal Thakur is the heroine. Shaneil Deo is the director of the film and Adivi Sesh is shooting for Goodachari 2 and Dacoit on a simultaneous note. He is planning to release both the films this year.