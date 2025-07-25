War 2 Trailer: Epic Actioner delivers the adrenaline rush

The much-awaited trailer of YRF’s War 2 has finally been unveiled, generating massive excitement among fans, especially with Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Man of Masses NTR sharing the teaser.

The trailer begins with powerful voiceovers from both leads as they pledge their unwavering commitment to the nation. The Telugu dubbing is powerful for Hrithik character and NTR’s roaring voice adds more energy to his character.

The trailer showcases high-octane action sequences, instantly grabbing attention particularly with Hrithik’s intense encounter involving a wolf and NTR’s striking shirtless appearance that showcases his commanding presence.

As the trailer progresses, it introduces viewers to the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, now on a dangerous new mission. Opposing him is NTR, portraying a fierce and relentless character named Vikram, creating a face-off that intensifies the storyline.

The visuals are packed with edge-of-the-seat chases, brutal fight scenes, and high-impact dialogues, as both stars unleash their physical prowess and charisma in epic face-off. Their dynamic standoff is a major highlight, combining emotion, power, and adrenaline.

Launched on big screens across the Telugu states, the trailer has elevated expectations with its slick visuals, thumping background score, and gripping narrative hints. With scale, style, and raw intensity, War 2 promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on August 14th, 2025. Sithara Entertainments releasing the film grandly in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films.