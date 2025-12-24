War of Words between Sivaji and Anasuya

Tollywood actor Sivaji’s tongue slip against women has created a huge controversy. Actress Anasuya was one among the celebrities who responded on a strong note against Sivaji. Soon, Sivaji issued an apology for his unparliamentary words. He responded about Anasuya’s statement. “Anasuya garu spoke about my insecurity. Yes, I am insecure about my heroines who are attacked and I am worried about unexpected incidents. She said that I pity him. I thank Anasuya garu for showing pity on me” told Sivaji during a media interaction today.

Anasuya came live on her official Instagram page to interact with her fans and she responded to the comments of Sivaji. “I hope Sivaji garu will recover soon and you have a long way to go for your recovery. I have enough support from my family and friends. I do not need the support of Sivaji and I wish him a speedy recovery” told Anasuya. The war of words between Anasuya and Sivaji is becoming bigger.