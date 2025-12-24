x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > The Big Story

War of Words between Sivaji and Anasuya

Published on December 24, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Champion Grand USA Premieres Today
image
Aadi’s Shambhala Worldwide Premieres Today
image
Telugu Cinema is Back to Theatrical Dependence
image
Who Proved to Be the Smartest Politician in Andhra Pradesh in 2025?
image
Rushikonda Palace at a Crossroads as Andhra Pradesh Explores a Tourism Revival

War of Words between Sivaji and Anasuya

Tollywood actor Sivaji’s tongue slip against women has created a huge controversy. Actress Anasuya was one among the celebrities who responded on a strong note against Sivaji. Soon, Sivaji issued an apology for his unparliamentary words. He responded about Anasuya’s statement. “Anasuya garu spoke about my insecurity. Yes, I am insecure about my heroines who are attacked and I am worried about unexpected incidents. She said that I pity him. I thank Anasuya garu for showing pity on me” told Sivaji during a media interaction today.

Anasuya came live on her official Instagram page to interact with her fans and she responded to the comments of Sivaji. “I hope Sivaji garu will recover soon and you have a long way to go for your recovery. I have enough support from my family and friends. I do not need the support of Sivaji and I wish him a speedy recovery” told Anasuya. The war of words between Anasuya and Sivaji is becoming bigger.

Next Rushikonda Palace at a Crossroads as Andhra Pradesh Explores a Tourism Revival Previous Pic Talk: Hot and Sizzling Sharvari Wagh
else

TRENDING

image
Champion Grand USA Premieres Today
image
Aadi’s Shambhala Worldwide Premieres Today
image
Telugu Cinema is Back to Theatrical Dependence

Latest

image
Champion Grand USA Premieres Today
image
Aadi’s Shambhala Worldwide Premieres Today
image
Telugu Cinema is Back to Theatrical Dependence
image
Who Proved to Be the Smartest Politician in Andhra Pradesh in 2025?
image
Rushikonda Palace at a Crossroads as Andhra Pradesh Explores a Tourism Revival

Most Read

image
Who Proved to Be the Smartest Politician in Andhra Pradesh in 2025?
image
Rushikonda Palace at a Crossroads as Andhra Pradesh Explores a Tourism Revival
image
Danam Nagender Asserts Congress Loyalty Amid Defection Debate

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet