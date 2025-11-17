Weekend Box-office: New Releases Fall Flat

Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan have joined hands for a prestigious film Kaantha and it released on Friday. The film received appreciation for its performances but the slow narration made the audience stay away from the film. Kaantha opened on a disappointing note and the film failed to witness any growth over the weekend. The film also failed to generate any revenue in Tamil Nadu. Santhana Prapthirasthu, Love OTP, Gopi Galla Goa Trip, Jigris are the other films released on Friday.

All the new releases failed to impress the audience and most of them struggled to witness minimum footfalls. Nagarjuna’s cult classic Shiva had a re-release in a decent number of screens and the film made decent money over the weekend. Shiva is the first consideration for the audience across the Telugu states. Bollywood film De De Pyaar De 2 also remained low in the Telugu states. On the whole, it is a disappointing weekend for Telugu cinema.