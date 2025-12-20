x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What Changed in Telugu Cinema in 2025?

Published on December 20, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
TV9 Network Valuation: Why ₹700 Crore Is a Practical Estimate
image
Big Win for ETV Win in 2025
image
Sandeep Vanga lauds Dhurandhar
image
Vrusshabha Telugu Trailer is an epic blast of emotions & action
image
First Captain and Last Captain: Journeys That Defined Bigg boss Season 9 Telugu

What Changed in Telugu Cinema in 2025?

Telugu cinema has been reaching global heights and several films have scored success at pan-Indian stage. But the Telugu film industry has been left in huge stress because of the success rate and here is an analysis of what changed in Telugu cinema in 2025:

Remunerations: The stars have been demanding big money irrespective of their business deals and success rate. With no options left, the producers are paying big money and are staring at losses. Except for a few actors, all the stars are demanding huge money which is beyond their market.

Cost Failures: Telugu cinema has witnessed cost failures like never before. This is because of the big-budgets and the remunerations involved. The producers have to assess the project strength depending on the actor, director, genre and other factors. Else, the producer will be at risk.

Non-Theatrical Cuts: The biggest change in 2025 is the decline in the non-theatrical market. The digital players are dominating the market and they are selective. They are dictating the release dates and are offering small money despite big budgets involved. The Hindi non-theatrical market for Telugu films has seen a huge decline in 2025. The satellite market has almost vanished and the deals are quite less.

Theatrical Stress: With a huge decline in the non-theatrical market, the stress falls on the theatrical market. The film has to pay well for the producer to recover the investments. With most of the actors not compromising on their pay, the producers are left in stress. The theatrical market and the deals are dependent on the pre-release buzz generated around the film.

Stars Missing: Most of the top stars have missed out in 2025. If there are films of stars, the audience would rush to theatres and this helps the theatrical market to survive. A number of films released in 2025 but a few of them featured stars.

Heaped Budgets: With the huge hike in the remunerations of stars, technicians and others, the budgets got heaped up. The producers are not able to control the budgets of their projects.

Theatrical Footfalls: Audience have turned quite selective. The footfalls have seen a decline. If the trailer or the songs fail to impress the audience, they are not much interested in watching the films in theatres. Even stars are no exception.

Stress from Financiers: With a huge financial crunch in the market, the finance flow has been restricted. The financiers are not ready to shell big money to support a film. The producers had to rely on other sources to pool the funds.

Next Video : Exclusive Interview with Beautiful Actress Anaswara Rajan Previous What’s the Response for Avatar: Fire and Ash in India?
else

TRENDING

image
Big Win for ETV Win in 2025
image
Sandeep Vanga lauds Dhurandhar
image
Vrusshabha Telugu Trailer is an epic blast of emotions & action

Latest

image
TV9 Network Valuation: Why ₹700 Crore Is a Practical Estimate
image
Big Win for ETV Win in 2025
image
Sandeep Vanga lauds Dhurandhar
image
Vrusshabha Telugu Trailer is an epic blast of emotions & action
image
First Captain and Last Captain: Journeys That Defined Bigg boss Season 9 Telugu

Most Read

image
TV9 Network Valuation: Why ₹700 Crore Is a Practical Estimate
image
Viral: PM Modi’s Earpiece Sparks Curiosity During Oman Visit
image
Nara Lokesh Warns Lawbreakers

Related Articles

Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event