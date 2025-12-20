Telugu cinema has been reaching global heights and several films have scored success at pan-Indian stage. But the Telugu film industry has been left in huge stress because of the success rate and here is an analysis of what changed in Telugu cinema in 2025:

Remunerations: The stars have been demanding big money irrespective of their business deals and success rate. With no options left, the producers are paying big money and are staring at losses. Except for a few actors, all the stars are demanding huge money which is beyond their market.

Cost Failures: Telugu cinema has witnessed cost failures like never before. This is because of the big-budgets and the remunerations involved. The producers have to assess the project strength depending on the actor, director, genre and other factors. Else, the producer will be at risk.

Non-Theatrical Cuts: The biggest change in 2025 is the decline in the non-theatrical market. The digital players are dominating the market and they are selective. They are dictating the release dates and are offering small money despite big budgets involved. The Hindi non-theatrical market for Telugu films has seen a huge decline in 2025. The satellite market has almost vanished and the deals are quite less.

Theatrical Stress: With a huge decline in the non-theatrical market, the stress falls on the theatrical market. The film has to pay well for the producer to recover the investments. With most of the actors not compromising on their pay, the producers are left in stress. The theatrical market and the deals are dependent on the pre-release buzz generated around the film.

Stars Missing: Most of the top stars have missed out in 2025. If there are films of stars, the audience would rush to theatres and this helps the theatrical market to survive. A number of films released in 2025 but a few of them featured stars.

Heaped Budgets: With the huge hike in the remunerations of stars, technicians and others, the budgets got heaped up. The producers are not able to control the budgets of their projects.

Theatrical Footfalls: Audience have turned quite selective. The footfalls have seen a decline. If the trailer or the songs fail to impress the audience, they are not much interested in watching the films in theatres. Even stars are no exception.

Stress from Financiers: With a huge financial crunch in the market, the finance flow has been restricted. The financiers are not ready to shell big money to support a film. The producers had to rely on other sources to pool the funds.