What Happened to Krish?

Sekhar Kammula and Krish are the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema. Krish is a master in presenting the emotions and narrating an emotional drama has been his major strength. But his career has taken a downhill from the past few years. Gautamiputra Satakarni that released in 2017 happened to be his last hit film. The biopic of NTR ended up as a disaster. Krish walked out of films like Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Both these films too ended up as flops. He then directed Konda Polam and the film too was rejected by the audience.

After taking an exit from Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish directed Ghaati featuring Anushka. The film released today and the response is disastrous. The film also failed to register decent openings. Ghaati is one more disaster from Krish. The sensible director has taken an action path and the film lacks a strong emotional drama. Films like Gamyam, Vedam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and Kanche have been his best films. Krish is now in a struggling phase. Hope he bounces back with his next.