x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What Happened to Krish?

Published on September 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

What Happened to Krish?

Sekhar Kammula and Krish are the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema. Krish is a master in presenting the emotions and narrating an emotional drama has been his major strength. But his career has taken a downhill from the past few years. Gautamiputra Satakarni that released in 2017 happened to be his last hit film. The biopic of NTR ended up as a disaster. Krish walked out of films like Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Both these films too ended up as flops. He then directed Konda Polam and the film too was rejected by the audience.

After taking an exit from Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish directed Ghaati featuring Anushka. The film released today and the response is disastrous. The film also failed to register decent openings. Ghaati is one more disaster from Krish. The sensible director has taken an action path and the film lacks a strong emotional drama. Films like Gamyam, Vedam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and Kanche have been his best films. Krish is now in a struggling phase. Hope he bounces back with his next.

Next Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review Previous Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra
else

TRENDING

image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Latest

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In
image
Harish Rao stays silent on Kavitha, hails KCR
image
Nara Lokesh Meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, Discusses Key Issues and State Priorities

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures