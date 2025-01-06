x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What happened to Vishal?

Published on January 6, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Critically Acclaimed actors in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Harish Shankar and Balakrishna film on Cards?
image
What happened to Vishal?
image
Chiranjeevi at APTA Event
image
JC Prabhakar Reddy says ‘Sorry’

What happened to Vishal?

Tamil actor Vishal slowed down in his career after delivering a series of flops. He had a stable Telugu market at once but his films have no takers in Tollywood. The actor attended the pre-release event of his upcoming release Madha Gaja Raja last night in Chennai. His fans are left worried with his looks and his health condition. The actor was spotted shivering and he could not hold his mike during his speech. Vishal also lost huge weight and he looked lean. The clips from his speech are viral across social media circles.

Some of the Tamil media outlets published that Vishal is suffering with high fever and he had to attend the event without any choice. While some of them appreciated his dedication, the others expressed their shock over his looks. His fans posted ‘Get Well Soon’ comments for the posted videos. Madha Gaja Raja is delayed and is releasing after 12 years. Sundar C is the director and Vishal, Santhanam plays the lead roles. Madha Gaja Raja is releasing on January 12th this year. Anjali, Varalaxhmi Sarathkumar, Sathish, Sonu Sood, and late Manobala played other important roles.

Next Harish Shankar and Balakrishna film on Cards? Previous Chiranjeevi at APTA Event
else

TRENDING

image
Critically Acclaimed actors in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Harish Shankar and Balakrishna film on Cards?
image
What happened to Vishal?

Latest

image
Critically Acclaimed actors in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Harish Shankar and Balakrishna film on Cards?
image
What happened to Vishal?
image
Chiranjeevi at APTA Event
image
JC Prabhakar Reddy says ‘Sorry’

Most Read

image
JC Prabhakar Reddy says ‘Sorry’
image
MLA Malla Reddy’s brother booked in CMR Girls Hostel case
image
Andhra Pradesh Minister Accused of Settling Deals at Hyderabad’s Star Hotel

Related Articles

SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling Shraddha Das Goa Vibes Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024 Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024 DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song