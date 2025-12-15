x
What went wrong with Mowgli?

Published on December 15, 2025 by sankar

What went wrong with Mowgli?
What went wrong with Mowgli?

Sandeep Raj made an impressive debut as director with Color Photo. The film bagged a National Award and he took five years to direct his second film Mowgli. The film featured Rajeev Kanakala and Suma’s son Roshan in the lead role. Top production house People Media Factory came on board to produce this mass commercial cinema. But Mowgli opened on a poor note with low footfalls. The negative word of mouth has killed the film completely and the film struggled to complete its first weekend on a decent note.

Sandeep Raj sounded extremely confident during the film’s promotions and his speeches have been hard hitting. But all those who watched the film are left in shock at the poor treatment of Mowgli. The film is quite predictable and outdated. After taking a long gap, this is not the film the audience expected from Sandeep Raj. Roshan’s performance received decent appreciation from the audience but this is the second disappointment for him after Bubble Gum. People Media Factory spent lavishly on the film and Bandi Saroj Kumar’s performance as the lead antagonist too was appreciated. Sandeep Raj lined up a film with Ravi Teja and he has to work on his next film once again before narrating it to any actor.

What went wrong with Mowgli?
What went wrong with Mowgli?
