“Dhandoraa Will Leave Audiences with a Powerful, Uplifting Experience” – Director MuraliKanth

After backing distinctive films such as Colour Photo and the blockbuster Bedurulanka 2012, Loukya Entertainments head Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni returns with his latest production Dhandoraa. Directed by MuraliKanth, the film features Shivaji in a central role, alongside Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Radhya, and Aditi Bhavaraju, among others.

Slated for a grand theatrical release on December 25, Dhandoraa is a rooted rural drama set in a Telangana village, exploring the social, emotional, and political tensions that surface around a death, not after but before cremation. Drawing from lived experiences, real incidents, and strong literary influences, the film reflects on caste, dignity, and power structures that continue to exist even in death. As part of the film’s promotions, director Murali Kanth interacted with the media and spoke at length about the journey, intent, and ideas that shaped Dhandoraa.

Q. What is the motivation behind this idea? What motivated you to tell this story?

A. I am from Medak, and cinema has always been something I wanted to pursue seriously. I was working with TCS in the US, but that life never truly excited me. Professionally it was stable, but personally it felt empty. Even while I was there, cinema kept pulling at me constantly. It was always at the back of my mind, nudging me.

That’s when I decided to take things seriously. I attended several filmmaking workshops, spent time understanding the craft, and once I gained confidence, I took the risk. I resigned from my job and came back to India. After returning, I began developing this story properly. I already had a core idea in mind.

I find love stories particularly difficult to narrate. Capturing those emotions honestly on screen is not easy for me. Instead of choosing something high-octane or purely thrilling, I decided to go with rooted, lived-in concepts. The literature I read had a huge influence on me. Writers like Kesava Reddy garu, Yandamoori Veerendranath, and K. Bala Gopal introduced me to worlds I would never have known if not through their writing. That exposure made me think why not return to my Telangana roots and tell a story about a world that many people don’t even realise exists. That thought became the high point for me. From there, I decided to focus on the cremation process in rural areas, and the drama, politics, and conflicts that surround it.

Q. Since you are from the US, what research did you do about this rooted culture apart from reading books?

A. The incidents shown in this film are not historical or imaginary. They are things that still happen in villages today. I have personally encountered them.

In our village, we have a cricket ground where we also used to dry paddy. One day, while we were working there, a man came and asked us to clear the place because a burial had to take place there. I was completely taken aback. I didn’t understand why a burial had to happen in that particular spot.

After discussing it further, I realised that even cremation grounds are segregated based on community and caste. That revelation shocked me deeply. I asked him what he would do if this land wasn’t available. His response was disturbing. He said he didn’t know and didn’t really care.

Films like Thithi and Ee.Ma.Yau also deal with death as a central point and yet create brilliant cinema. That inspired me further and strengthened my decision to make a film in this space.

Q. When you say cremation, people are reminded of Balagam. How different is your film from it?

A. Balagam deals with what happens after cremation, focusing on the rituals that follow. My story takes place before cremation.

In Dhandoraa, a person dies and needs to be cremated. What are the problems that surface during that process? Why do these problems exist in the first place? How are they confronted, and do they get resolved at all? That journey forms the core of this film.

Q. If that’s the case, who is the main character here? Shivaji or someone else?

A. The story largely revolves around Shivaji’s character, but the other characters, played by Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika, and others, are all directly or indirectly linked to him. Every character contributes to the narrative in a meaningful way.

Q. Like Om Shanti or Vedam?

A. No. Because there are several prominent actors, one might initially assume that this is an anthology, but it is not. Dhandoraa is a straightforward, single narrative that unfolds within a village. The credit here really goes to the actors. Once they heard the story and understood their characters, they were genuinely interested in being part of the film.

Q. Can you speak about Bindu Madhavi’s character?

A. She has a very strong and impactful character. Audiences will be genuinely surprised when they see her performance in the theatre. All my life, I have been surrounded by strong women, my mother, my sister, and many women I’ve met across different phases of life. Over time, I’ve felt that such perspectives are becoming less visible in our cinema. In my own house, it’s always the women who take the major decisions. So I was genuinely surprised when I realised that in many households, people believe men are the sole decision-makers. That observation influenced my writing deeply. By default, I tend to write strong, women-centric characters. In Dhandoraa, all the women play decisive roles. I don’t want to reveal too much right now, but although Shivaji is the central character, many of the pivotal decisions and twists in the story are driven by women.

Q. Do you think caste issues still exist in villages?

A. Two hundred percent. They absolutely still exist.

Q. Then what about the solution?

A. I am not making this film to present a clear-cut solution. Around 2019–2020, the government introduced schemes like Vaikunta Dhamam, but even today, discrimination continues, even in death. People say things like, “Why should someone be buried there? That land is already defiled by a lower-caste body.” Caste is so deeply rooted that it doesn’t even end with death. There are strict laws in place for Vaikunta Dhamams, yet people refuse to use them. Laws and morals alone are not enough. People themselves have to participate and change. My film reflects what is happening in reality. It is not about fixing the problem outright. As for the solution, we believe we have addressed it in the right way within the film, but the audience must engage with it and decide.

Q. How hard was it to convince the producer?

A. I completed the story in a couple of months and prepared a pitch deck. Like most newcomers, I approached several big producers first, but I couldn’t understand why there was no response. Later, I realised that producers choose stories based on their own mindset and taste. After watching Colour Photo, I was deeply impressed by the producer’s sensibility, so I approached Ravindra garu. When I narrated the story to him, he connected with it immediately.

I initially suggested making the film on a modest budget, but he was firm that it should be made with proper scale and quality. He stood by that decision throughout. We had many creative discussions, and he was involved at every stage. After watching the final film, he felt genuinely happy, and that gave me immense confidence as a filmmaker.

Q. What was your experience directing this film?

A. I have never worked as an assistant director under anyone. On my first day on set, seeing nearly a hundred or two hundred people around me was intimidating. The first couple of days were quite difficult.

But once I settled in, things changed quickly. When the team saw the output I delivered within the first two or three days, their confidence in me grew. We completed 18 days of shooting in the very first schedule, which gave everyone clarity about the film’s direction.

Q. How did the title Dhandoraa come about?

A. This has been a three-year journey for me. Initially, the working title was Anthima Yatra, but many felt it sounded dull and didn’t reflect the film’s energy.

The producer strongly believed that if the story was powerful, the title should be equally powerful. Around that time, a friend suggested Dhandoraa. The moment we heard it, it immediately felt right.

Q. What should audiences expect when they come to watch Dhandoraa?

A. The moment people hear the title Dhandoraa, many assumptions form in their minds. They begin guessing the theme, the politics, and the message.

But once they watch the film, they will be genuinely surprised. I am a big admirer of Mark K. Robin’s music and background score, and the RR in this film will deeply move audiences. The screenplay is strong, emotionally engaging, and layered.

Dhandoraa is a film that will stay with viewers. They will walk out of the theatre carrying a beautiful, lingering emotional experience.