Home > Movie News

What’s next for Aishwarya Rajesh in Telugu?

Published on April 11, 2025 by nymisha

RRR gets Honorary Mention by The Academy
What's next for Aishwarya Rajesh in Telugu?
HYDRA Not Responsible for Real Estate Slowdown
Nag Ashwin moves on to his Next
A Huge Embarrassment for Siddhu Jonnalagadda

What’s next for Aishwarya Rajesh in Telugu?

Telugu girl Aishwarya Rajesh turned popular in Tamil and she has done several films. The actress got the right break in Telugu with Sankranthiki Vastunnam, a blockbuster film featuring Venkatesh in the lead role. Everyone predicted that Aishwarya Rajesh will be rushed with offers but the actress is yet to announce her next Telugu film. The actress is quite choosy and is waiting for the right film to continue her success streak in Telugu.

She has zeroed in a couple of scripts and they would be announced at a later date this year. The actress has Tamil films like Karuppar Nagaram, Mohandas and Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga. She is also shooting for a Kannada film Uttarakaanda which is under filming. Aishwarya Rajesh is expected to announce her next Telugu film soon.

RRR gets Honorary Mention by The Academy
What's next for Aishwarya Rajesh in Telugu?
RRR gets Honorary Mention by The Academy
What's next for Aishwarya Rajesh in Telugu?
HYDRA Not Responsible for Real Estate Slowdown
Nag Ashwin moves on to his Next
HYDRA Not Responsible for Real Estate Slowdown
Controversial Ex-YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav Taken into Police Custody
