What’s next for Aishwarya Rajesh in Telugu?

Telugu girl Aishwarya Rajesh turned popular in Tamil and she has done several films. The actress got the right break in Telugu with Sankranthiki Vastunnam, a blockbuster film featuring Venkatesh in the lead role. Everyone predicted that Aishwarya Rajesh will be rushed with offers but the actress is yet to announce her next Telugu film. The actress is quite choosy and is waiting for the right film to continue her success streak in Telugu.

She has zeroed in a couple of scripts and they would be announced at a later date this year. The actress has Tamil films like Karuppar Nagaram, Mohandas and Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga. She is also shooting for a Kannada film Uttarakaanda which is under filming. Aishwarya Rajesh is expected to announce her next Telugu film soon.