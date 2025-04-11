HYDRA Not Responsible for Real Estate Slowdown

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath has clarified that it’s incorrect to blame the newly formed agency for the slowdown in Hyderabad’s real estate market. Speaking at an event organized by HRCS India in LB Nagar, he emphasized that many unsold flats existed even before HYDRA was established.

“HYDRA cannot be held responsible for the market stagnation. We’re here to protect public assets and improve transparency, not disrupt business,” Ranganath explained while addressing concerns from the real estate sector.

Ranganath announced that a dedicated HYDRA police station would be set up within the next 15 days. This move aims to strengthen the agency’s operational capabilities in tackling encroachments and illegal constructions.

The commissioner revealed plans to collaborate with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to use satellite technology for identifying lake encroachments and Full Tank Levels (FTLs). “Many people, including myself until recently, weren’t aware of what FTL actually means. Now HYDRA has complete information about FTL land locations,” he said.

Ranganath reassured that HYDRA was established to protect government lands from encroachers. “Some selfish real estate players have been cheating people. HYDRA will support those who work for public welfare,” he added.

Meanwhile, HRCS India CEO Harshavardhan announced free services through their platform to help property buyers verify if plots fall within FTL or buffer zones, addressing a major concern in the current market.