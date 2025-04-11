x
Nag Ashwin moves on to his Next

Published on April 11, 2025

Nag Ashwin moves on to his Next

Talented director and National award winner Nag Ashwin delivered Kalki 2898 AD last year. He is working on the sequel of the film and the plans were to shoot for the film this year. But things changed after Prabhas turned busy and Kalki 2898 AD sequel is pushed to next year as per the availability of the dates of Prabhas. The top actor will complete the shoots of Raja Saab, Fauji and Spirit before taking up the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.

Nag Ashwin has now moved on to his next film and it features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The pre-production work of the project is happening now and the shoot commences this year. An official announcement will be made soon and Vyjayanthi Movies will bankroll this women-centric film and a pan-Indian attempt.

