A Huge Embarrassment for Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda shot to fame with the franchise of Tillu. Two films from the franchise emerged as blockbusters and the third one will be shot soon. In this while, he has signed two films: Jack and Thelusu Kadaa. Jack is touted to be an entertainer directed by Bommarillu Baskar and the film released yesterday. Leaving everyone in shock, the film even failed to report minimum footfalls and openings across the Telugu states. Same is the case in the overseas.

Jack reported 10 percent of the openings of Tillu Square on day one across the Telugu states and this is a huge embarrassment for the actor. Bommarillu Baskar is on board as director and Baby fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the heroine and renowned producer BVSN Prasad bankrolled the film. But Jack could not register decent footfalls and openings. Even the word of mouth is quite poor and the film failed to take an upward trend by evening shows. Jack will end up as a debacle and all hopes are now on Thelusu Kadaa that will release this year.