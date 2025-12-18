What’s next for AR Murugadoss?

AR Murugadoss has directed some of the best films in Tamil and South. His films are dubbed and remade in other languages. His career graph came down as years passed and he delivered a series of disasters. His last film Madharaasi with Sivakarthikeyan ended up as an average film in Tamil and it was a disaster outside Tamil Nadu. Murugadoss has been working on multiple scripts and the latest Tamil rumors say that his next project got finalized.

Murugadoss has impressed Tamil actor Simbu with a script and the actor has given his formal nod recently. The shooting formalities will start during the second half of 2026 after Simbu completes his current committed films. Simbu is currently shooting for Arasan directed by Vetrimaaran and he has a film lined up to be directed by Ashwin. After completing both these shoots, Simbu will team up with Murugadoss. The film’s official announcement will arrive next year.