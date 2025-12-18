x
Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?

Published on December 18, 2025

Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?

Who will Fill the OTT Vacuum for Producers?

The OTT players have gained a complete grip over the Indian film market. After they realized that the major recovery of films comes from digital rights, they have started imposing new rules, regulations and they are dictating the release dates. The producers with nothing much to do have surrendered to the demands of the digital players. Tollywood producers have met several times to discuss about what can be done to dominate the OTT players and their rules.

The only thing that can be done is to revive the theatrical market and produce quality films. Some of the producers are not ready to sell off their OTT rights in advance and they are waiting for the teaser and the songs to be out. Once the digital players are approaching, the producers are quoting big prices and they are finalizing the release dates. At the same time, most of the producers who are making successful films are generating major revenue through theatrical revenue. Most of the producers are relying on financiers to complete their projects and they have to clear the dues in advance. Else, most of the confident filmmakers are ready to wait for the theatrical release to sell the digital rights and other non-theatrical rights.

The OTT vacuum can only be filled by making good, quality and successful films. Then the digital players will run after the producers. Else, their dominance will continue.

Next MSG BTS Glimpse: Fun Takes Center Stage Previous What's next for AR Murugadoss?
