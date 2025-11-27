x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

When will NTR and Nelson Film Kickstart?

Published on November 28, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
When will NTR and Nelson Film Kickstart?
image
KVN Productions lining up Big Tollywood Films
image
Video: Ram Achanta & Gopi Achanta Interview
image
Manchu Manoj Unveils intriguing Vaanara Teaser filled with action & emotion
image
Bhimavaram Balma from Anaganaga Oka Raju: Total Festive Blast

When will NTR and Nelson Film Kickstart?

Young Producer S Naga Vamsi has been working on a crazy project featuring NTR in the lead role. He locked Jailer fame Nelson Dilipkumar to helm the film and Nelson also received a big advance from the young producer. The project is planned to commence next year after NTR completes Prashanth Neel’s film. Meanwhile, Nelson planned to complete and release Jailer 2 and commence the pre-production work of NTR’s film.

But things changed completely in the past few months. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film got delayed and Trivikram has come up with a proposal to direct a mythological drama with NTR. With the arrival of this new film, there is no idea about when NTR and Nelson will get started. A couple of meetings have been held recently. Nelson is yet to take a call about taking a break and wait for NTR’s film or to complete a film before starting NTR’s film. The decision will be taken next year after Nelson turns free from Jailer 2.

Previous KVN Productions lining up Big Tollywood Films
else

TRENDING

image
When will NTR and Nelson Film Kickstart?
image
KVN Productions lining up Big Tollywood Films
image
Manchu Manoj Unveils intriguing Vaanara Teaser filled with action & emotion

Latest

image
When will NTR and Nelson Film Kickstart?
image
KVN Productions lining up Big Tollywood Films
image
Video: Ram Achanta & Gopi Achanta Interview
image
Manchu Manoj Unveils intriguing Vaanara Teaser filled with action & emotion
image
Bhimavaram Balma from Anaganaga Oka Raju: Total Festive Blast

Most Read

image
SIT Probe Gains Momentum in Phone Tapping Scandal, Key Aide of KCR Examined
image
Bhimavaram Police Bust International Cybercrime Network Behind “Digital Arrest” Scam
image
Ayyappa devotees angry on Telangana Government

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025