When will NTR and Nelson Film Kickstart?

Young Producer S Naga Vamsi has been working on a crazy project featuring NTR in the lead role. He locked Jailer fame Nelson Dilipkumar to helm the film and Nelson also received a big advance from the young producer. The project is planned to commence next year after NTR completes Prashanth Neel’s film. Meanwhile, Nelson planned to complete and release Jailer 2 and commence the pre-production work of NTR’s film.

But things changed completely in the past few months. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film got delayed and Trivikram has come up with a proposal to direct a mythological drama with NTR. With the arrival of this new film, there is no idea about when NTR and Nelson will get started. A couple of meetings have been held recently. Nelson is yet to take a call about taking a break and wait for NTR’s film or to complete a film before starting NTR’s film. The decision will be taken next year after Nelson turns free from Jailer 2.