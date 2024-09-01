Whopping budget for Vijay’s GOAT

Vijay’s prestigious project GOAT is gearing up for a record release. Mythri Movie Makers is presenting the Telugu version of the film and they assure a grand release for the film. GOAT is the most expensive project made in Vijay’s career and the makers reportedly spent Rs 400 crores on GOAT. Vijay alone charged Rs 200 crores as remuneration for the film and the making of the film along with other remunerations and expenses costed Rs 200 crores for the makers. AGS Entertainments are the producers and the makers clarified that they made decent profits before the release of the film.

GOAT is said to be a stylish action thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu. Vijay plays a dual role in the film and Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran will be seen in other prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music and none of the songs received positive response. GOAT is carrying low buzz when compared to the past releases of Vijay. The word of mouth will be crucial for the film’s success. Vijay will soon work with H Vinoth and the film will be produced by KVN Productions. This will be Vijay’s last film before he turns busy in politics.