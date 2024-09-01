x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Whopping budget for Vijay’s GOAT

Published on September 1, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Whopping budget for Vijay’s GOAT

Vijay’s prestigious project GOAT is gearing up for a record release. Mythri Movie Makers is presenting the Telugu version of the film and they assure a grand release for the film. GOAT is the most expensive project made in Vijay’s career and the makers reportedly spent Rs 400 crores on GOAT. Vijay alone charged Rs 200 crores as remuneration for the film and the making of the film along with other remunerations and expenses costed Rs 200 crores for the makers. AGS Entertainments are the producers and the makers clarified that they made decent profits before the release of the film.

GOAT is said to be a stylish action thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu. Vijay plays a dual role in the film and Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran will be seen in other prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music and none of the songs received positive response. GOAT is carrying low buzz when compared to the past releases of Vijay. The word of mouth will be crucial for the film’s success. Vijay will soon work with H Vinoth and the film will be produced by KVN Productions. This will be Vijay’s last film before he turns busy in politics.

Next Kannada Superstar joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie Previous NTR-Rishab Shetty’s Devotional Tour
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback

Latest

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Most Read

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look