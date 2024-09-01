Kannada Superstar joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth is shooting for his next film Coolie, a high voltage and stylish action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has several top stars from various languages playing important roles and the makers have been unveiling their looks through the concept posters. Nagarjuna, Satyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and their looks have been announced. Now, Kannada Superstar Upendra joined the cast of Coolie. The makers announced the news officially and he will be essaying the role of Kaleesha in Coolie.

Coolie is all about the gold smuggling mafia and the shoot of the film is happening in Vizag. The schedule lasts for 40 days and the shoot is planned to be completed by the end of this year. Lokesh Kanagaraj has plans to release Coolie in summer next year. Anirudh is scoring the music and Nagarjuna, Upendra will join the sets of the film very soon. Sun Pictures are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt.