Why Does Revanth Reddy Always Have to Speak for Himself?

In politics, every leader is expected to have a team of spokespersons. They will generally handle tough questions, respond to opposition charges, and shape public opinion. Yet in the case of Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, the situation looks quite different.

Time and again, whenever the opposition raises a charge, levels an allegation, or tries to make a political point, Revanth Reddy himself takes the stage. It does not matter whether it is a formal government event or a spontaneous media interaction. Revanth seems to instinctively step up and counter the narrative personally. One would expect a leader of his stature to have a well-organized communication team. Instead, the role of spokesperson seems to fall entirely on his own shoulders.

Consider a few recent examples. When Kavitha pointed fingers, suggesting Harish Rao was under Revanth’s influence, Revanth did not leave the rebuttal to his party machinery. He stood up and delivered a sharp response. Then, just today, when K.T. Rama Rao held a press meet to talk about the Kaleshwaram project, Musi river rejuvenation, and home department initiatives, Revanth could not resist turning it into his personal platform to counter KTR’s points.

What makes the situation more curious is the clear absence of a designated spokesperson to handle these matters. In most political parties, even when internal rivalries and public battles are common, leaders delegate media duties to trusted lieutenants. BRS, for example, there is party president KTR or leaders like Devi Prasad. In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP has a long list of leaders who speak on behalf of the party. YSRCP relies on Botsa Satyanarayana, Ambati Rambabu, and even on Roja to represent the party in the media. Yet Revanth appears to be alone, personally addressing every minor controversy.

Is it dedication to the cause? Or maybe an inability to trust others with the task of public communication? Perhaps it is a little bit of both. Whatever the reason, it presents a rather sad picture for a political leader in a state like Telangana, where challenges are many and effective communication is crucial.

When a leader ends up being his own spokesperson, it raises a simple but important question. Is there no one else in the party capable or trusted enough to defend the narrative?