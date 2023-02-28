Why helicopter from Tadepalli to Tenali, asks Manohar

Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar came down heavily on chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for using a helicopter from Tadepalli to Tenali. The chief minister distributed input subsidies to the farmers at Tenali on Tuesday. He travelled by helicopter for this visit.

Manohar wondered why the chief minister travelled by the helicopter for a distance which is less than 50 kilometres. “Is the chief minister scared of people blocking his route,” Manohar said. He also alleged that people around the state were turning against this government.

People were criticising the government in every place and the chief minister was afraid of people’s revolt. He felt that the chief minister would have spent the money to lay roads instead of paying for the helicopter.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting other places with roads closed, trees cut and curtains on both sides of the roads or using helicopters, flights. This shows that the chief minister is afraid of revolt from the people for his misrule.

Manohar also took strong exception to the police arresting the Jana Sena leaders in Tenali and other places around as the chief minister was visiting the town. He wanted to know which law authorised the police to arrest leaders of opposition parties whenever the chief minister visited the area.

By arresting the opposition parties leaders, the chief minister also proved that he is scared of people and the political parties as well. He criticised the chief minister for using police to come out of the Tadepalli palace.