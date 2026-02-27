x
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela's Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Why is Ravi Teja’s Film Digital Streaming Delayed?

Published on February 27, 2026 by sankar

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

All the Sankranthi releases including The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari are streaming on various digital platforms. Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi was released during Sankranthi and Zee Studios co-produced the film along with Sudhakar Cherukuri. But the film’s digital streaming is delayed and there is no update about when the film will stream on Zee5.

Rumors said that Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi will stream from the third week of February but the makers did not make any official announcement. As per the update we know, there are financial issues internally and they are getting sorted now. The discussions came to an end and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi will stream on Zee5 from the mid of March. An official announcement will be very soon. The dubbing works for other languages were completed recently. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is directed by Kishore Tirumala and the film featured Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles.

