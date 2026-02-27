Why is Ravi Teja’s Film Digital Streaming Delayed?

All the Sankranthi releases including The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari are streaming on various digital platforms. Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi was released during Sankranthi and Zee Studios co-produced the film along with Sudhakar Cherukuri. But the film’s digital streaming is delayed and there is no update about when the film will stream on Zee5.

Rumors said that Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi will stream from the third week of February but the makers did not make any official announcement. As per the update we know, there are financial issues internally and they are getting sorted now. The discussions came to an end and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi will stream on Zee5 from the mid of March. An official announcement will be very soon. The dubbing works for other languages were completed recently. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is directed by Kishore Tirumala and the film featured Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles.