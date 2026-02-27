Hombale Takes Big Step With Overseas Distribution

Hombale Films which has delivered several Pan India blockbusters like KGF, KGF 2, Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1, Salaar, and lined up some exciting movies, including 3 movies deal with Prabhas, has announced its entry into the overseas distribution space.

Hombale Films has built a reputation for delivering content that resonates across borders. Their films have consistently performed beyond expectations in international markets, signaling a clear demand for Indian storytelling worldwide. Recognizing this growing momentum, the production house has now taken a structured step to create a dedicated distribution network tailored for global audiences.

Hombale Films has clarified that this overseas distribution initiative isn’t restricted to its own productions. The banner intends to collaborate with filmmakers, production houses, and content creators across India, offering them a streamlined pipeline to reach international markets that were once difficult to access.