Will Coolie fulfil the dreams of Tamil Audience?

Over the past few years, Indian cinema witnessed massive changes and language is no more a barrier to watch films. Telugu films like Baahubali, RRR shined at the national level and Kannada films like KGF, Kantara made massive money. Malayalam cinema is in the best phase and the industry delivered several massive hits. The number game is now bigger but unfortunately most of the Tamil films fell short of expectations. Tamil films are yet to score big at the national level till date. Films like Beast, Vettaiyan Indian 2, Thug Life and others had that potential but they were rejected badly. Now, all eyes are focused on Coolie.

Considering the expectations and advance sales, Coolie has the potential to end up as the biggest pan-Indian hit from Tamil cinema. Trade analysts predict that Coolie may end up as the first Rs 1000 crore grosser among the Tamil movies. Tamil audience and Superstar fans are eagerly waiting for this to happen. Coolie is a mass entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film also has big names like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John in other prominent roles. Sun Pictures is ensuring a record release for the film across the globe on August 14th.